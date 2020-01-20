To laughing out loud

Looking to de-stress midweek? Here's a show that will let you do so with a hearty laugh or two. Titled 5Stars ke LOLStars, it features comics Kannan Gill and Saurav Mehta. While Gill has been a regular on the performance and streaming circuit with his Pretentious Movie Reviews and the more recent Keep it Real, Mehta is a writer-turned-comic who made his debut with the talent hunt show, Comicstaan.

Mehta has performed shows in the city before to a cheering crowd and has written for other comics like Abish

Mathew. Both comics will present new material and their funny takes on the world around us.

ON January 21, 9.30 pm

AT antiSOCIAL, Mathuradas Mill Compound, 242, Lower Parel.

CALL 7506394240

Log on to insider.in

COST Rs 499

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates