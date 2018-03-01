To make Gurgaon safer, Manohar Lal Khattar govt to rope in ex-servicemen

Soon, a thousand defence veterans would be on the streets of Gurgaon to ensure no crime takes place during the night



Manohar Lal Khattar

Soon, a thousand defence veterans would be on the streets of Gurgaon to ensure no crime takes place during the night. According to a state government official, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has given nod for the engaging of an additional 1,000 Special Police Officers (SPOs) out of ex-servicemen for performing night duty in Gurgaon Police Commissionerate.

These personnel would be deployed for patrolling and other security duties during night hours, he said. The age limit for ex-servicemen would be between 25 years to 50 years and those who have not been removed or dismissed from their earlier service on grounds of indiscipline, misconduct or medical unfitness would be eligible. He said such eligible volunteer ex-servicemen would be employed for a period of one year on a monthly honorarium of Rs 14,000 which would be deposited in the bank account of SPO and not disbursed in cash. The spokesman said that members of this auxiliary force would not be posted in their home police stations but care would be taken to post them in a police station near their place of residence.

A one time uniform allowance of Rs 3,000 for two sets of uniform, one pair of shoes and other necessary articles like shoulder insignia of the SPO and cap etc would be given to members of these auxiliary forces at the time of their engagement, he said. They would be eligible for TA and DA at the rate of Rs 150 per day for their official tour, he said. The spokesman said that no written test or physical measurement would be taken while engaging volunteers as SPOs in the auxiliary force. However, the ex-servicemen should have minimum service of five years in the Army.

The SPOs can be deployed anywhere in the state during emergent situations for short duration, he added. These SPOs after their selection would undergo a 15 days capsule course to reorient them to the needs of the Police Department, he added.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever