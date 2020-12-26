To new beginnings

South Mumbai

A Parisian brunch

Celebrate like the French do, with a chic Parisian brunch on New Year's Day. Featuring croissants and pain au chocolat, baked Brie, and duck confit, this brunch is pure european sophistication. Wash it all down with drinks including white Christmas with eggnog, and under the mistletoe with whisky, fresh grapefruit juice, pepper syrup, lime, and ginger beer.

Time:: 12 pm to 4 pm

At: Souffle S'il Vous Plaît, Nagin Mahal, Veer Nariman Road, Churchgate.

Call: 8657512648

Cost: Rs 1,999

Italian delights

Head to a restaurant in Kemp's Corner if you feel like Italian cuisine. They have curated a festive menu that has dishes like patate e porri, which is a potato and leek soup, and verdure, seasonal vegetables with tomato sauce. Non-vegetarians can go for the traditional herb-roasted chicken with truffle mash.

Time: 12 pm to 3 pm, 7 pm to 10.30 pm

At: Gustoso, Kwality House, Kemp's Corner

Call: 7045000020

Dine under the stars

Few things match up to the simple pleasure of dining under the stars. The iconic Gallops restaurant at Mahalaxmi Racecourse is taking this a step further with a decadent traditional menu, featuring holiday

favourites such as lobster thermidor and papardelle with forest mushroom ragout.

Cost: 12 pm to 10.30 pm

At: Gallops Restaurant, Mahalaxmi.

Call: 8928947188

The world on a plate

The ongoing pandemic may have nipped your travel plans in the bud, but you can still send your tastebuds on a world tour with Plate & Pint's Western Indian Food Festival. The menu features innovative treats including sevpuri-style nachos and guac and chenna poda tres leches.

Time:: 12 pm to 10.30 pm

At: Plate & Pint, Kemps Corner.

Call: 70453 61991

Central Mumbai

Orient express

This New Year's eve, immerse yourself in a Cantonese cultural tradition Call:ed Yum Cha, which pairs refreshing Chinese tea with dim sum. Small portions of steamed, pan-fried, or deep-fried dim sum are paired with delicate, artisanal teas such as Geisha green tea that is infused with lavender and liquorice. The menu also has pan-fried turnip cakes, and spare ribs.

Time:: 12 pm to 4 pm, 7 pm to 10.30 pm

At: KOKO, Lower Parel.

Call: 7715963030

Cost: Rs 1,650 plus taxes

Drinking it up

A watering hole is organising a New Year's eve party with a special drinks menu. Revelers can also shake a leg thanks to a resident DJ. There is a cover charge involved, but the best part is that your first two drinks will Cost: '20 each only. If that isn't affordable, we don't know what is.

Time:: 4 pm to 8 pm (for the deal)

At: Social, Palladium Mall, High Street Phoenix, Senapati Bapat Marg, Lower Parel.

Call: 9152017977

All charm

Bid adieu to 2020 with pulsating disco, house, and techno beats at a quaint venue with Slink & Bardot's NYe bash. The menu features global small plates in innovative combinations such as Portobello and soy sliders with mushroom ketchup, and pork belly with smoked pepper and confit sauerkraut.

Time:: 7 pm to 10 pm

At: Slink & Bardot, Worli Village.

Call: 9967115800

This menu looks east

Get a taste of Japan in Powai at an eatery in the suburb that is organising a bonekai, a tradition in the Far-eatern country that translates to 'forget the year party'. It's an apt theme, since 2020 has been a year to forget for most people. So, bring your friends and family along to enjoy a six-course meal and a complimentary glass of wine to go with it.

Time: 6.30 pm to 8.30 pm

At: Sesami, Rodas Hotel, Hiranandani Gardens, Powai.

Log on to: dotpe.in

Cost: Rs 2,000

Thank you berry much

It's winter, which is the best time of the year to pick a wide variety of berries. A Bandra eatery has kept that in mind, while designing its menu for NYe. Tuck into a roast turkey berry pulao sizzler and shiny nose baked cheesecake with strawberry compote. even the drinks including shining star berry LIT stick to the theme.

Time: 12 pm to 10.30 pm

At: Deli by the Blue, 14 Union Park, off Carter Road, Khar West.

Call: 9619099355

Hamming it up

Tuck into an extravagant dinner buffet featuring appetisers such as ham-wrapped melon and berry compote, and caramelised figs and walnut on a bed of lettuce, with pomegranate molasses. The mains include roast turkey, while dessert involves strawberry and champagne gateau, and lemon and gold chocolate tart. This is a five-star feast!

Time: 12 pm to 10.30 pm

At: Citrus, The Leela, Andheri east.

Call: 6691 1234

Cost: Rs 3,990

Suburbs

A full belly

Fancy some cranberry jelly glazed Belgian baby pork ribs? Head to an eatery in Powai where you will get it, along with braised ham, kale and brie tart with tomato chilli jam, and baked camembert with balsamic drizzle. Try mulled wine, mulled hot chocolate and liquid tiramisu for your fix of festive drinks.

Time:: 12 pm to 10.30 pm

At: The Sassy Spoon, Hiranandani Gardens, Powai.

Call: 9819544195

Sweet ending

end the year on a sweet note at a fine-dine in BKC, which is focusing on macarons in its special NYe menu. The team has introduced six new flavours, including mulled wine, chocolate and peppermint, gingerbread, milk and cookie, and spiced cranberry. The drinks include Santa's gin and tonic, where the classic G&T is elevated with green apple, fresh celery, mint and passion fruit.

Time: 12 pm at 11.30 pm

At: Yauatcha, Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra east.

Call: 9222222800

Bingeing in Bandra

A restaurant in Bandra has come up with a special menu to end the year with. There are curated drinks including tropical eggnog, Bandra sorrel punch, mulled Manhattan and adult chocolate. Pair them with dishes such as parmesan gnocchi, slow cooked pork belly and whole roast chicken, pappardelle tossed in brown butter, sage and hazelnuts, and then grab a bite of chocolate brownie and marzipan potatoes to ensure a sweet ending.

Time: 11 am to 10.30 pm

At: Salt Water Cafe, Rose Minar, Chapel Road, Reclamation, Bandra West.

Call: 8657531985

Online choice

Virtual cheer

Recreate the festive cheer in a social distancing-approved format with a specially curated menu for the holiday season, which comes with a melodious medley to offer a complete sensory experience. While the menu features traditional holiday favourites and indulgent sweet treats from across Taj, Vivanta and SeleQtions hotels, the musical extravaganza features performances by the world-renowned Shillong Chamber Choir.

Log on to: Qmin App on Google Play Store

Call: 18002667646

Head here for outdoor options

If staying indoors all year has you yearning for the great outdoors, a safe get-together or getaway might just be what the doctor orderd. From pool villas, glamping trips, and penthouse celebrations, among others, you can custom-design your own getaway at these staffed and serviced villas.

Log on to: saffronstays.com

A green detox after several months of WFH stress and extended screenTime:: is what this wellness retreat offers. Recharge with refreshing morning yoga sessions, a spa cuisine, and gorgeous views of the Sahyadris and the Mulshi lake.

Log on to: atmantan.com

Cost: Rs 9,000 onwards

If you're sceptical about indoor gatherings, take the party outdoors with a glamping trip at these scenic campgrounds. Log off and explore scenic forest trails, indulge in water sports, enjoy fresh home-cooked meals, and dabble in a spot of fishing.

Log on to: bigredtent.in

Cost: Rs 2,000

