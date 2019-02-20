To pay homage, Surya Kiran team to not participate in Aero India show

national

Suryakiran teams have been performing around the world on their aircraft and this is the first accident involving the team after the induction of Hawk Advanced Jet Trainers in the team.

Photo/AFP

Amid a pall of gloom after two Surya Kiran aircraft collided, which resulted in the death of a pilot, the Surya Kiran team has decided to not participate in the five-day air show Aero India 2019 which begun in Bengaluru on Wednesday.

In memory and honour of Wing Commander Sahil Gandhi who lost his life in the crash, HAL-built aircraft will fly the missing man formation Suryakiran where three planes will fly with the right side position of the team leader kept empty signalling the departure of their comrade.

"The missing man formation will be flown to honour the Surya Kiran team pilots,"ÂÂ Training Command Chief Air Marshal RKS Bhadauria said.

The Surya Kiran team aircraft were parked behind the runway at the Aero India venue at Yelahanka airbase of the Air Force.

Other aircraft including the foreign and Indian planes will continue their flying display at the venue and as per their plan.

Two pilots were seriously injured while one pilot was killed while rehearsing the Mirror manoeuvre, a day ahead of the Aero India show.

"There was an unfortunate incident, two aircraft collided during a mirror formation. An inquiry has been lodged. All displays except for Surya Kiran Aerobatics Team will continue as listed in the program,"Â Bhadauria said yesterday.

"In cases like Surya Kiran, the risk factor is high. In this particular incident, the two aircraft were trying a mirror image. One aircraft was just above another in an inverted form. This was in close proximity. In these kinds of instances, it is not good to speculate as to what happened. It could have been operational or maybe there were birds or it may have been human error. We have to wait and see what the inquiry reveals," he had said.

Suryakiran teams have been performing around the world on their aircraft and this is the first accident involving the team after the induction of Hawk Advanced Jet Trainers in the team.

The earlier aircraft used for the team was the Kirans which had been manufactured by the HAL, a Bengaluru-based aircraft manufacturing company.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever