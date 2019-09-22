Varun Dhawan on single-use plastic ban: To save Earth, we'll have to take small steps

Bollywood powerhouse Varun Dhawan recently opened up about the efforts taken by the team of his upcoming film Coolie No. 1 in eliminating single-use plastic. At a recent event, the actor spoke about Prime Minister Narendra Modi's initiative of banning single-use plastic in the country and urged fans to support the mission.

"I think it's a great initiative taken by the Prime Minister," Varun said at the sidelines of an event in Mumbai. He also went on to thank the Prime Minister for lauding his team. "A big thank you to the Prime Minister from all of us for acknowledging the team's effort," the 'Badlapur' actor said.

The 32-year-old star also voiced his concern and drew attention to the pressing environmental problems that are slowly and steadily inflicting irreversible damage to the planet.

Varun, who looked uber-cool in a black hoodie paired with a black hat, urged people to "take responsibility" and do something small for the environment.

"I think everyone should take this responsibility. If we want to stop global warming, if we want to save our environment and if we want to save the Earth, we will have to take these small steps," he said.

Speaking about the small step taken by his film's team, he said, "This is a very small effort by the team of Coolie No. 1. And besides that, the Street Dancer team is working on a different initiative. My aim is that with every movie I do, I can bring some initiative forward. So that by taking these small steps, we are able to contribute towards the environment."

PM Modi had earlier appreciated the team of Coolie No. 1 for their "superb gesture", contributing to the movement to eliminate the usage of single-use plastic in the country.

The Prime Minister had stated that he is "happy" to see the film industry contributing towards freeing India from single-use plastic. "Superb gesture by the team of #CoolieNo1! Happy to see the film world contributing towards freeing India from single-use plastic," he had tweeted on September 12.

The tweet came after the team and the crew of the film collectively posed for a photo flaunting their steel sippers. The picture-perfect still features Varun taking the centre space with his co-star Sara Ali Khan while his father David Dhawan can be seen standing beside him.

The 'Badlapur' actor shared the picture of the crew posing with their sippers on his Twitter handle on September 1.

Sharing the image, the 'Student of the Year' debutant hailed the initiative taken by the Prime Minister and wrote, "Being a plastic-free nation is the need of the hour and great initiative taken by our prime minister and we can all do this by making small changes."

He added, "The sets of #CoolieNo1 will now only use steel bottles." The announcement of banning single-use plastic was made by PM Modi during his monthly radio address 'Mann Ki Baat'.

During 'Mann Ki Baat', the Prime Minister had pitched for launching a "new mass movement" against single-use plastic from October 2, the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. He also spoke about the initiative during his Independence Day address, urging people to join the movement.

The original film 'Coolie No.1' which starred Govinda and Karisma Kapoor in the lead, was directed by Varun's father and filmmaker David Dhawan. The upcoming film is also being directed by David and is being produced by Vashu Bhagnani, who also bankrolled the 1995 classic.

This will be the third collaboration between David and Varun after the 2014 movie 'Main Tera Hero' and the 2017 hit film 'Judwaa 2'.

Varun is teaming up with Sara for the first time. 'Coolie No.1' remake will hit the screens on May 1, next year. Other than Varun and Sara, the film also stars Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Johnny Lever and Jaaved Jaaferi in pivotal roles.

