To the moon and back

things-to-do

In the run-up to full moon day, wellness enthusiasts are organising events that go beyond spirituality and meditation. Here's why

.

Today you'll see the full buck moon. Named after a buck's antlers — which merge from their foreheads at this time of the year — it's an occasion when the moon completely hides behind the earth, letting the sun illuminate it. This might not be a fact that gets you to do something other than stay in, sleep, and wake up the next day to see the sun and forget about the night. But for 24-year-old Illesha Khandelwal at Ikattha Studio, the lunar cycle is a good enough reason to organise gatherings at her arts space in Colaba, which she will also do today. Summing it up, she says, "It's about forgetting the frantic city and simply gazing at the sky."

Unlike meditation and spirituality events traditionally held on a full-moon day to amplify consciousness, this gathering, Khandelwal shares, is more casual. It will have participants engage in live figure drawing for two hours with Laxmi, an art model from JJ School of Art. "I thought that this was the most beautiful way to organise a recurring event. We've had two such events in the past. And considering that full -moon events are like rituals, the first gathering was actually a discussion on rituals, while in the second session we had artists critiquing each others works," she shares.



Illesha Khandelwal

The full-moon gatherings at Ikattha mostly comprise people in their 20s, but there is no age bar for attendance. Whereas Mahila Mandali (that translates to a women's circle or mandala), which will take place at Sister Library tomorrow, is a women-only event. Conceptualised on the basis of existing literature delving into the connections between women and the moon —the lunar cycle being in tandem with the menstruation cycle, for instance — the three-hour session, Aqui Thami, who helms the space, says, will serve as a get-together for healing.



Aqui Thami

The discussions will be centered on the female existence. "There is no burden of activity and it's just a space to unwind. And even if someone doesn't like reading, they can still participate in it," she says.



Zhea BJ

But what, other than the moon itself, truly makes such events attractive is the safe space these venues facilitate. As Zhea BJ, a 25-year-old creative professional, says, "I honestly didn't know much about the lunar cycle, and spirituality and meditation are a bit too mainstream. As an artist, such events allow you to practise a more practical version of spirituality and you also get to exchange notes with people. For me, it's to be part of something other than just 'living' in the city."

On: Today 6 pm to 9 pm (Full-moon Gathering); July 17, 5.30 pm (Mahila Mandali)

At: Doulatram Mansion, Colaba; Sister Library, Mount Mary Road, Bandra West.

Email: collective@ikattha.space; ilovereadingwomen@gmail.com

Cost: Rs 100 (Ikattha Studio); Free Entry (Sister Library)

Also check out

Enter a deep state of tranquillity at this full-moon meditation session that will be held today and tomorrow evening across seven locations in Mumbai — Churchgate, Vashi, Chandivali, Mulund, Kandivali, Powai and Chembur.

Till: July 17, 6 pm onwards

At: Pranic Healing centres

Email: events@phmumbai.com (to register)

Join yoga practitioner Lamya Arsiwala, who has over 12 years of experience and a television show, in doing breathwork, tratak — a technique where you focus on a single point — and silent meditation.



On: Today, 9 pm

At: Title Waves, St Paul's Media Complex, Bandra West.

Call: 26510841

Cost: Rs 499

