To the moon and back

Back in September, India's lunar exploration mission Chandrayaan-2 caught the country's attention, especially young children, and started the conversation around the importance of space research. If your little one too has been inspired to consider being a rocket scientist and has several questions that can only be answered by an expert, sign them up for an interactive science workshop named after the lunar mission.

The workshop will be conducted by Scienceutsav, a Bengaluru-based company that curates fun interactive learning workshops at 40 franchises across India. This particular workshop has also been conducted in Andhra Pradesh, Delhi and Bengaluru, and will take place in Mumbai and Pune this Sunday. "The aim of this workshop is to generate curiosity about space research among kids and why we need satellites and what they do. Children today talk on phones and use the Internet on a daily basis, and this workshop will explain how we need satellites for all of this. The programme has been designed such that it will feed the curiosity about not just satellites and astronomy, but basic science and electronics, too," says Priyanka Kudchikar, Pune franchise partner.



Participants at the workshop

Kudchikar adds that theory will be taught through games, role playing and other active methods, making it an engaging event from start to finish. The session begins with the trained educators discussing the importance of ISRO in our space programme. The highlight will be building two mini and one major project — a rotating, working Geosynchronous Satellite Model complete with a circuit and DC motor that will be made by the kids, and mini-projects with the making of a satellite and a rocket launcher, to explain how centripetal and centrifugal forces work. There will even be a small activity involving an elliptical orbit to explain the cost-effectiveness of Chandrayaan-2, and a video of Pragyan Rover to explain why we need to explore the lunar surface. Participants will get to take home the models.

On December 22, 10 AM TO 2 PM

At Ideas for Kids, Geetmala building, above Geeta Bhawan Hotel, Chembur.

Call 7083072729

Cost Rs 1,499

