Toast of the town

A fine dine's latest outpost in Colaba celebrates their classics, but brings 30 new dishes to the table

Tahu song khurg

Thai food has embraced culinary influences from other Asian countries, which is one of the reasons why the cuisine is adored in India,” says Manar Kaewtae, the corporate executive chef for Nara Thai worldwide, while talking about their new outlet in Colaba.

The restaurant that is already creating a buzz among city foodies comes with the promise of great food as it celebrates established favourites from their BKC outlet, like their toothsome crepe cakes. But this menu also features 30 new dishes created by chef Artittayathon Jantaso.



Butterfly pea sour

Since a large percentage of the SoBo crowd is vegetarian, on offer are interesting plant-based dishes, like tohu song khurg, a mix of betel leaf and tofu served in pandan cups, and crispy lotus root chips in a sticky sweet sauce called raw bow todnacim wan.

At: Nara, B-1, Amarchand Mansion, 16 Madame Cama Road, Colaba.

Time: 12 pm to 1 am

Call: 61378080

