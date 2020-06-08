Tochi Raina: Song's philosophy drew me in

When Tochi Raina lent his soulful voice to Madari ka bandar, the primary track of Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Gulabo Sitabo, little did he know that it would turn almost eerily prophetic. With the current crisis reminding the human race that we are mere puppets at the hands of a larger force, the song is gaining popularity among listeners for its resounding theme.

Raina believes in the message of the track, describing it as a truth that we had all but forgotten. "I am a man of nature who likes to live in quaint places, mountains and jungles. People have turned away from nature and started flowing against the tide. What's happening to us was long coming. Hum sab hai bandar aur uparwala madari. If you listen to the song, [you will understand] that we need to live large because life is short and uncertain. Tall plans get disrupted in the blink of an eye," he analyses.



Amitabh Bachchan in Gulabo Sitabo

Music composer Anuj Garg, who has known Raina for over two decades, had created the number with the singer in mind. "Anuj and Dinesh Pant [lyricist] were in the hills of Uttarakhand when they called, saying they want me to sing a scratch. It was the philosophy of the song that drew me in. Also, I had to render it because it was a folk-based song from Uttar Pradesh with a rustic feel. We recorded it in a day and sent it to Shoojit dada [Sircar, director] who approved it late that night." He is equally excited about Do din ka mela, another creation by the trio that is rooted in folk music.

In his two decades in the film industry, Raina has consistently gravitated towards Sufi music, maintaining a safe distance from remixes. The singer, after all, has little fascination for reflected glory. "The industry is belting out one remix after another. The last few years have seen the creative death of artistes. There is no 'tadap' in singers anymore. Music has to be about emotions. Electronic music is the devil that is stripping off the emotions from songs," he rages, before adding, "People would tell me, 'Kyun baba bana baitha hai?' when I would call out the emotional corruption in music. To me, music is a form of spiritualism."

Lending his voice to a Bachchan-starrer is a shining moment in his career. He proudly flaunts an image of him hugging the megastar, as his display picture on Whatsapp. "I remember standing in a queue to buy balcony tickets for The Great Gambler. I met him for the first time during an on-ground philanthropic campaign four years ago. At the next year's edition of the same campaign, he came and greeted me; it was my happiest day. It's an honour to sing for a legend like him. The fan boy in me is happy beyond words."

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news