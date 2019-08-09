Today, scientists to march against 'pseudoscience'

mumbai

March in the city will begin at D G Ruparel College and conclude at Shivaji Park in Dadar

File pic of March for Science held last year

"While the nation celebrates ISRO's second moon mission, news like, 'Vedic math helped moon mission' and 'Darwin got evolution wrong' are making headlines," said the committee that will lead the 'March for Science' today in city. The objective, they said, is to bust such pseudoscientific ideas and create awareness about the evidence-based theories. Scientists, researchers and students in about 50 cities across the country will take to the streets today for the "peaceful" rally. The march in Mumbai will begin at D G Ruparel College in Matunga around 4.30 pm and conclude at Shivaji Park in Dadar. The participants would appeal to the society to question everything with a scientific approach and not believe anything that the authorities say with a blind eye.

"The pseudoscience spewed at Indian Science Congress has been showing the horrible state of scientific temper in the country. Contributions of the Indian subcontinent to philosophy, art, music, literature, astronomy, mathematics and medicine date back to several millennia and are recognised the world over. However, ignoring these contributions, making unsubstantiated claims about an imaginary past has become a trend," said the organising committee.

Rohini Karandikar, a committee member and scientist at the Homi Bhabha Centre for Science Education, said, "This will be a silent march. We will have placards with our demands written on it. This year, we will create awareness about genuine contributions by Indian researchers so that correct information reaches mass instead of manipulated theories." Some of their demands include allocation of at least 10 per cent of central 30 per cent of state budgets to education and contribution of at least 3 per cent of nation's GDP to support scientific research. The India chapter of the rally, which is held globally in April and May to celebrate science and promote scientific temper, was postponed to August because of the Lok Sabha elections.

4.30pm

Time when the rally will begin

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates