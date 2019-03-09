Toddler dies after mother throws it away after a family dispute in Chennai

Chennai: In what can be called as a mind-numbing incident, a mother in Sirkazhi town in Tamil Nadu allegedly threw her three-month-old toddler in a fit of rage during a quarrel in her family. The alleged incident occurred on Wednesday which shocked the neighbourhood of the family.



According to Mirror Now, the alleged incident occurred in Thoduvaai East Street, near Sirkazhi in Nagapattinam district, where Arumugam, his wife Ambuja and their daughter Vinodha lives. Vinodha is married to Jegakendran of Chinnangudi. The couple had a dispute when Vinodha became pregnant and she came to live with her parents.

During Vinodha's stay with her parents, she delivered twin babies three months ago, but one the babies died at birth. The baby that survived was being brought up by Vinodha and named the child SatyaShree.



On Wednesday night, the accused's mother Ambuja complained to her that she had to bear the expenses of the child and that she should return to her husband. This resulted in a heated argument between the two. In the heat of the argument, Vinodha threw the child, which she was holding, that crashed on the floor thus killing it on the spot, as reported by the website.



Police received the information about the alleged incident and Inspector Singaravelu of the Sirkazhi police station reached the crime scene. The child's body was immediately sent for post mortem to the government hospital and arrested Vinodha after registering a case against her.

