Toddler's priceless reaction on parents' "worst Christmas gift ever" is melting hearts

Published: Dec 24, 2019, 12:09 IST | mid-day online correspondent |

A viral video of a toddler receiving a not-so-great gift from her parents ahead of the Christmas is making rounds on social media

It’s Christmas time and time for gifts too! Gifts are one of the most awaited aspects of the festival. Even before the season begins one begins to think about what they should gift their loved ones. And their rewarding smile after receiving the gift is enough for making a merry Christmas.

A viral video of a toddler receiving a not-so-great gift from her parents ahead of Christmas is making rounds on social media. What’s making people sit up and take notice is her heartwarming reaction after opening the gift.

In the video posted by a Twitter user LGND, the toddler is seen unwrapping something that is told by her parents to be the 'worst Christmas ever'. When she reveals the gift to be a banana, the toddler flashed a gleeful smile saying, "Bananaaaa!"  that melted the hearts of its viewers. She then hands the banana to her mother with excitement and eats it.

The video posted last week has garnered 1.5 million likes and was retweeted more than 401,100 likes. The comments posted on the video shows how children cherish the little joys in life especially during Christmas season.

The video has received over 23.1 million views on Twitter so far. What do you think of the video?

