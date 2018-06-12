Toilet Hero tops in China; rakes in 61 crore at the Box Office

A huge section of the industry was not too confident of Toilet Hero's business in China due to the rural concern it addresses in the film

Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar-starrer Toilet: Ek Prem Katha has reached the No 1 spot at the box office in China over the weekend. The social drama, which released on Friday, made Rs 61 crore.

The film reached the numero uno spot at the China box office on its 2nd day itself. The news came in from trade analyst Taran Adarsh. "#ToiletEkPremKatha registers a SUPER 51.06% growth on Day 2 [Sat] in China... That¿s not all, it has also zoomed to the No 1 spot at China BO on Day 2 itself... That says it all...Fri $ 2.35 mn Sat $ 3.55 mn Total: $ 5.90 [? 39.85 cr] #TEPK #ToiletHero," Adarsh tweeted on Sunday.

A huge section of the industry was not too confident of the film's business in China due to the rural concern it addresses in the film. However, these recent figures have shown a different story. But like other Bollywood films, Dangal (2016) Secret Superstar (2017) and Hindi Medium (2017), it has fared well.

Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, a satirical comedy in support of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's campaign to improve sanitation conditions in India, had hit the domestic box office in August 2017. It became one of the top grossers of 2017 by doing a business of Rs. 134.22 crore in India alone.

