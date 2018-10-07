World's largest fish market in Tokyo shuts after 83 years

international

The market's new home on the artificial island of Toyosu in Tokyo Bay will be almost twice the size of the former site

Japan's iconic Tsukiji fish market, considered the world's largest, closed its doors permanently on Saturday after 83 years ahead of its relocation next week. The market's new home on the artificial island of Toyosu in Tokyo Bay will be almost twice the size of the former site.

The relocation of the market, as part of the urban renovation of Tokyo ahead of the 2020 Olympic Games, has been delayed on several occasions due to fears of contamination of the soil of the new facilities. The market was destroyed in the Great Kanto Earthquake of 1923 and shifted to its current location in 1935.

