Tokyo: Man steals credit card information of 1,300 people by memorising it

This picture is used for representational picture

Tokyo: A clerk in Japan who worked the register part-time at a mall in Koto City in Japan allegedly stole credit card information of over 1300 customers by just looking at and memorising the details. The clerk identified Taniguchi made several purchased online.

Taniguchi's modus-operandi was whenever a customer would pay by credit card, he allegedly memorised their 16-digit-number, name, expiry date, and security code and used it to make purchases online, said a report in japantoday.com on Sunday.

The 34-year-old scammer led police straight to him by using stolen credit card information to buy two bags valued at 270,000 yen (approximately USD 2,500) -- which he then had mailed to his own address, according to news agency IANS.

After investigation, the police recovered a notebook containing several dozen names and numbers and are currently linking them to past incidents to determine the scope of the alleged crimes of Taniguchi.

Edited by mid-day online desk with inputs from IANS

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates