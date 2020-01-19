Tokyo, not TMM title on Sudha Singh's mind

Three-time champion and winner in the last two years, Sudha Singh, did not sound optimistic about winning the Indian women's event in the 2020 Tata Mumbai Marathon for the third successive year and clinching her fourth crown. She had won gold in 2016, 2018 and 2019.

Sudha, who had set a course record with an impressive timing of 2:34:56, and finished eighth overall in 2019, believes that she is not fully prepared to go flat out.

"I suffered a fracture in my left thigh in September, but I am alright now. I have advised not to strain too hard and I am participating just to get back into shape and prepare for marathons in the next two months and try to achieve the qualifying time of 2:29:00 to qualify for the Tokyo Olympics," she mentioned.

Two-time champion, Jyoti Gawate, and 2017 silver medallists Shyamali Singh are the other two strong contenders for the women's title. They will face stiff competition from Divyanka Chaudhary, and Jigmet Dolma. Srinu Bugatha and Rashpal Singh are the top Indian runners who are favourites to win the Mumbai Marathon.

Armyman Srinu has been provided with two pacers by organisers Procam International so that he could finish with a better timing. Michael Mutai and Mathew Kibarus both from Kenya will set the pace for the Indians and they could rewrite the course record. Rahul Pal, Sher Singh and Pradeep Singh Chaudhary are the three main runners who could finish on the podium.

Despite the cool weather, Sudha said that the late start could affect the runners because of humidity. "The 7.30 am start of the race is later and it starts getting humid during the race and it definitely affects the performances of the athletes." Sudha pointed out.

