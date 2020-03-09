Tokyo Olympics qualifiers: Boxers Pooja Rani, Vikas Krishnan spot on

Asian champion Pooja Rani (75kg) and the seasoned Vikas Krishan (69kg) on Sunday became the first set of Indian boxers to qualify for this year's Tokyo Olympics by advancing to the semi-finals of the continental qualifiers here. While fourth-seeded Rani notched up a facile 5-0 win over Thailand's Pornnipa Chutee, Krishan endured a tough one against third-seeded Japanese Sewonrets Okazawa before also prevailing in a unanimous verdict against the Asian silver-medallist.

Lovlina books Tokyo ticket

In the evening session, two-time world bronze-winner and second seed Lovlina Borgohain (69kg) eased past Uzbekistan's Maftunakhon Melieva to enter the semi-finals and secure an Olympic berth.



Vikas Krishan (right) celebrates winning the 69kg category bout

Sachin Kumar out

However, first-timer Sachin Kumar (81kg) went down in a split decision to China's national champion Daxaing Chen in his quarter-final bout. But, he remains in the hunt for an Olympic berth if he can win the two-bout box-off between the losing quarter-finalists. The top five boxers in his category will get a spot in the Tokyo Games. While Rani secured her maiden Olympic spot, Krishan will be making his third successive appearance at the quadrennial showpiece, scheduled in July-August.

"I had never fought against this girl before today and honestly, I was a bit scared. I had told my coaches about it before the bout. They instilled confidence in me and I could pull off a one-sided result. I am happy," said Rani, 29, who fought career-threatening shoulder and hand injuries before her gold at last year's Asian Championships.

