Tokyo unveils Olympic medals

Medals for the Tokyo Olympic Games on display yesterday

Tokya Olympics organisers yesterday unveiled medals designed to reflect the "energy" of athletes as the city marked a year to go until the opening ceremony of the 2020 Summer Games.



The medals, which will be made from recycled materials collected from old electronics, are intended to "resemble rough stones that have been polished and which now shine," organisers said.

The gold, silver and bronze awards each have a rough, almost meringue like surface on the outer ring, encircling a smooth, shining centre. "The medals collect and reflect myriad patterns of light, symbolising the energy of the athletes and those who support them," the organisers said. The medals were unveiled at a ceremony marking the year-to-go countdown until the Tokyo Games, with International Olympic Committee chief Thomas Bach praising the city's readiness. "I can truly say I have never seen an Olympic city as prepared as Tokyo, with one year to go before the Olympic Games," Bach said.

