Toll in China's oil tanker explosion rises to 19

Rescuers search for survivors in a building damaged by a tanker explosion near Wenling in China on Saturday night. Pic/AFP

The death toll in the oil tanker explosion in east China's Zhejiang Province has risen to 19, the local authorities said on Sunday. About 166 injured people are undergoing treatment in hospitals. The explosion took place on Saturday near a village along the Shenyang-Haikou Expressway, the department said.

A second blast happened when the blown-up truck fell onto a workshop near the expressway. The explosions resulted in the collapse of some residential houses and factory workshops. Hundreds of firefighters were sent to the scene for the rescue work.

Rescue and search efforts are underway, the state-run Xinhua news agency reported. Video footage of the accident posted online by the state-run CGTN TV had shown debris of the exploded vehicle flying all around, causing extensive damage to the neighbouring residential units. Several cars and vehicles around the area also caught fire following the explosion.

