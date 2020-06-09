Tollywood filmmaker Sanjana Reddy hospitalised after complaining of fever and breathlessness

Tollywood filmmaker Sanjana Reddy has been hospitalised in Hyderabad after she complained of fever and breathlessness. The director apparently fainted due to the fever at ger residence, after which she was rushed to a private hospital.

Sources suggest that a neuro physician is attending to her and fans are praying ardently for her to get better soon.

While reports suggest that Reddy had been put on a ventilator, Kona Venkat, the producer of her upcoming film told indiatoday.in that there's nothing to worry about. He said, "It's true that Sanjana Reddy has been admitted to a hospital due to health issues. However, she is recovering now and nothing to worry about. She is not critical as rumours suggest. She will get discharged soon."

Sanjana Reddy made her directorial debut with the Telugu film Raja Gadu. She is currently working on the biopic of Karnam Malleswari, a retired weightlifter and the first Indian woman medalist at the Olympics.

