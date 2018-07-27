Tom Arnold: Hunt for revealing Donald Trump tapes is public service

Arnold says Trump's resignation from office is the intended goal of "The Hunt for the Trump Tapes with Tom Arnold," which debuts Sept. 18 on Viceland. He repeatedly bashed the president and his supporters during the half-hour session

Donald Trump. Pic/AFP

Tom Arnold says if his search for revealing tapes of President Donald Trump yields anything, he won't save it for the September debut of his new TV series. Any tape that would "help our country" will immediately be released, the comedian-turned-activist told a TV critics' meeting today.

Arnold says Trump's resignation from office is the intended goal of "The Hunt for the Trump Tapes with Tom Arnold," which debuts Sept. 18 on Viceland. He repeatedly bashed the president and his supporters during the half-hour session.

Arnold and producers are seeking any footage the comedian says would show the president's true character, including outtakes from Trump's former reality show "The Apprentice." MGM, which owns "The Apprentice" footage, has said it will honour confidentiality agreements and not release any outtakes.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever