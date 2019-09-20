Tom Brady and model-wife Gisele Bundchen eat healthy. Here's why

NFL star Tom Brady recently revealed that he and model-wife Gisele Bundchen take their diet seriously and encourage their children to eat healthy food. Tom, 42, and his Gisele, 39, who got married in 2009, have two children together, Benjamin, nine and Vivian, six. The New England Patriots quarterback has a child, John, 12, with ex-wife and actress Bridget Moynahan.

In an interview with E! News, Tom said: "I think that's [healthy food] really important for my wife especially. When they [kids] were young she was so diligent with what she wanted to feed them and now they're very healthy."

He added: "Like most parents, you want to do what's right for your kids. They do [want to eat healthy and work out.] My two younger ones probably a little bit more than my older one."

