Tom Brady and model wife Gisele Bundchen's Manhattan luxury home for sale

American football quarterback Tom Brady and supermodel wife Gisele Bundchen are set to sell their luxury apartment in Manhattan. According to portal, Boston Globe, the couple, who bought the 3,310-square-foot condo on the 48th floor for USD 11.7 million (approx Rs 79.5cr) in 2014, have slashed the asking price from USD 17.25 million (approx s to USD 13.95 million (approx Rs 94.8cr).

The apartment boasts of bronze double doors that open to a living, dining and kitchen area, all with floor-to-ceiling windows. The guest bedrooms have private bathrooms and the master suite has an attached bathroom whose walls are also full-length windows so you can see the skyline as you relax in a two-person soaking tub.

