Tom Brady's relationship with model wife Gisele Bundchen 'challenging'

NFL star Tom Brady recently spoke about his marriage to model Gisele Bundchen and called it a challenge as they both are very ambitious people.

Brady, 42, has been married to Gisele, 39, since 2009. He is seen discussing his relationship in the first promo of Entertainment Network’s upcoming series, In the Room, which features interviews with celebrities in their own homes.

“I think marriages...they ebb and they flow, and I think the challenging thing for us is we are ambitious people,” the New England Patriots quarterback said. “A lot of times, I’m going [in] one direction, she’s going the other and its ships passing in the night,” he said, adding, “She’s got things she’s doing and I’m going to football and oh, by the way, the kids.”

According to Brady, communication is key to a successful relationship. “I think we just have to be sure to take time for one another,” he said. “I think if you want it to get better and improve, you have to communicate,” Brady added.

