Tom Brady's wife Gisele Bundchen: We are unique and special

National Football League star Tom Brady's supermodel wife Gisele Bundchen has some important tips to share on how to keep stress at bay. Giving an example of her own life, she spoke about the benefits of switching to healthy habits after struggling with anxiety and panic attacks in her 20s.

"I felt like my world just kept getting smaller and smaller. I became a prisoner in my own life. On the outside, I could have everything, I guess, but on the inside I couldn't breathe. I think that was the moment for me that I realised I had to change some of my habits," the Brazilian stunner, 39, told Elle magazine recently.

She explained that it's also necessary to love yourself. "We believe that we have to look a certain way or do a certain thing to be accepted, but that's not the case and that's unnecessary stress. We have to be at peace with who we are because we are unique and special. Remember, there is only one you. There are seven and a half billion people on the planet, but there's only one you, so honour that. Cherish that. You are special," she added.

