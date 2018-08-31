Tom Cruise-starrer Top Gun 2 release delayed to 2020

hollywood

Top Gun 2, which was earlier slated to hit screens on July 12, 2019, will now come out on June 26, 2020

Tom Cruise

Tom Cruise starrer Top Gun: Maverick has been pushed back by nearly a year and will now release in 2020. The film, which was earlier slated to hit screens on July 12, 2019, will now come out on June 26, 2020.

Cruise, who is all set to reprise the role of Maverick from his 1986 film Top Gun, will reunite with Val Kilmer nearly 35 years after the original was released. The flick also stars Miles Teller and Glen Powell.

Top Gun: Maverick will be helmed by Joseph Kosinski who directed Cruise in the sci-fi thriller, Oblivion. Jerry Bruckheimer will produce along with Cruise and Skydance CEO David Ellison.

