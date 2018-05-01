Tom Cruise to do most difficult stunts in Mission: Impossible - Fallout, says director

Tom Cruise recently revealed that Mission: Impossible - Fallout is the most challenging movie he has ever made



Tom Cruise

Mission: Impossible - Fallout director Christopher McQuarrie has revealed that Hollywood star Tom Cruise will do his "most difficult stunts" in the upcoming film. The director said the movie will not only be high on action sequences but will also have a much deeper story.

"Without question the biggest and most difficult stunts that he's ever done. Some of the most challenging stunts he's ever done. But, also, a much deeper story. A much more emotional story," McQuarrie told Collider.

Meanwhile, Cruise recently revealed that Mission: Impossible - Fallout is the 'most challenging' movie he has ever made.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever