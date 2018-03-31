Tom Daley considers parenthood as 'a nice distraction' Down Under

English diving star Tom Daley says that impending parenthood takes the pressure off and is "a nice distraction" as he chases a Commonwealth Games hat-trick

Gold Coast (Australia): English diving star Tom Daley says that impending parenthood takes the pressure off and is "a nice distraction" as he chases a Commonwealth Games hat-trick. Daley, 23, and his husband Dustin Lance Black posted this picture (right) on Valentine's Day via social media to announce that they are expecting their first child, using a surrogate. Daley said ahead of the opening ceremony next week of the Commonwealths in Gold Coast, Australia: "It's really nice and exciting to have that distraction away from the diving and you can think afterwards of some exciting things happening no matter what happens here."

