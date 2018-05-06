Tom Hanks' Bios dated for 2020 release

Tom Hanks was last seen on screen in The Post, a historical political thriller film directed and produced by Steven Spielberg



Tom Hanks

Actor Tom Hanks starrer sci-fi movie Bios will be releasing on October 2, 2020. Hanks stars as the last man on Earth who builds a robot to keep his beloved dog safe, reports variety.com. As the trio embarks upon an epic cross-country journey, the scientist must teach his creation to become "human" enough to take care of its charge and the beloved pet to accept a new master.

Bios is directed by Miguel Sapochnik from a script by Craig Luck and Ivor Powell. Hanks was last seen on screen in The Post, a historical political thriller film directed and produced by Steven Spielberg. It also stars Meryl Streep.

