Tom Hanks shares health update amid coronavirus scare

Hollywood star Tom Hanks on Wednesday said he and his wife, actor Rita Wilson don't have fever but feel the "blahs" since their discharge from an Australian hospital after testing positive for the coronavirus. The actors, both 63, checked out of a Gold Coast medical facility on Tuesday after spending a week in self-isolation. Hanks took to Instagram to give an update, his first, after their release from the hospital. "Hey folks. Good News: One week after testing Positive, in self-isolation, the symptoms are much the same. No fever but the blahs," he said.

The "Captain Phillips" star wrote how he and Wilson were spending their time under self-quarantine. "Folding the laundry and doing the dishes leads to a nap on the couch. "Bad news: My wife @ritawilson has won 6 straight hands of Gin Rummy and leads by 201 points. But I have learned not to spread my Vegemite so thick," he said. Sharing a picture of a corona typewriter, he quipped, "I travelled here with a typewriter, one I used to love." "We are all in this together. Flatten the curve. Hanx," he added. Wilson, also a singer-songwriter, shared a video of her singing her song "Broken Man" while recovering from COVID-19.

"'Broken Man' by Rita Wilson. Written with Gary Burr. People aren't perfect. Gotta love them flaws and all," she captioned the four minute-long video. Last week, Hanks revealed he and Wilson tested positive for COVID-19 in Australia, where the multiple Oscar winner was working on Baz Lurhmann's Elvis Presley biopic. Wilson had given concerts in Sydney and Brisbane before testing positive. Warner Bros shut down preproduction on the Elvis film after Hanks' diagnosis. Earlier this week, Lurhmann went into self-isolation, along with his family, after coming into contact with Hanks on the film sets.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever