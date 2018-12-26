Tom Hanks surprises fans at burger joint

hollywood

Tom Hanks who was at the joint with his actor wife Rita Wilson, bought lunch for several customers waiting in the drive-thru

Tom Hanks

Hollywood veteran Tom Hanks lived up to his reputation of a nice and friendly guy as he surprised customers at an In-N-Out Burger chain in California. The 62-year-old Oscar-winning actor, who was at the joint with his actor wife Rita Wilson, bought lunch for several customers waiting in the drive-thru, reported E! online.

Hanks and Wilson dined inside the restaurant. A fan posted on Instagram a couple of photographs showing Hanks and Wilson eating burgers at the branch, and the actor chatting with an employee at the counter and taking a selfie with a customer.

"Tom sighed In-N-Out hats and took pictures with everyone," she told the publication. "He was genuinely nice, laughing, talking with everyone and taking selfies," she added. "He wished us a Merry Christmas on his way out."

"Tom Hanks and his wife, Rita Wilson made a surprise stop in Fontana on Friday," read a message posted on the city's Facebook page. "Welcome to Fontana @tomhanks! Please visit us again."

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever