Tom Hanks to receive Cecil B DeMille Award at Golden Globes

Veteran actor Tom Hanks will be honoured with the Cecil B DeMille honour at the 77th annual Golden Globe Awards, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) has announced. Chosen by the HFPA board members, the Cecil B DeMille award is given annually to a talented individual who has made a lasting impact on the world of entertainment. Hanks, an eight-time Golden Globe winner and 15-time nominee, will accept the award on January 5, 2020.

"The Hollywood Foreign Press Association is proud to bestow the 2020 Cecil B DeMille Award to Tom Hanks. For more than three decades, he's captivated audiences with rich and playful characters that we've grown to love and admire. As compelling as he is on the silver screen, he's equally so behind the camera as a writer, producer, and director. We're honoured to include him with such luminaries as Oprah Winfrey, George Clooney, Meryl Streep, Martin Scorsese, and Barbra Streisand to name a few," said HFPA president Lorenzo Soria in a statement.

Hanks' upcoming projects include the Fred Rodgers biopic, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood, WWII drama Greyhound, which he also wrote, the post-apocalyptic BIOS and pre-Civil War drama, News Of The World.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates