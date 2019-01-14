Tom Hardy and wife Charlotte Riley blessed with second child

hollywood

Tom Hardy

Tom Hardy and his wife Charlotte Riley, also an actress, became parents again as they welcomed a son a few days ago. The couple has named the child Forrest after the movie's name "Forrest Gump" because Charlotte has always loved the movie starring Tom Hanks as the lead role, reported sun.co.uk.

"The couple are over the moon with the new addition to the family. Friends are already saying that the baby boy looks exactly like Tom.

"They've been laying low over the festive period so they can get used to having a busier household and adjusting to the needs of a newborn," the source added.

Hardy and Charlotte tied the knot four years ago in 2014. They welcomed their first child together in October 2015 but Hardy is also the father to his 10-year-old son Louis, with his former girlfriend Rachael Speed.

