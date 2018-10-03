Tom Hardy could hear Venom even before his shot!

hollywood

Tom Hardy in Venom

Portraying an exceptional character like Venom on screen is definitely not an easy task but trust Tom Hardy to find a unique/unusual route to immerse himself in the character. Sony Pictures' upcoming Marvel film has been creating quite the stir and with all the hard work that the actors have put in to it, we can be sure it'll be a cracker! Tom Hardy, known to be a performer in everything he undertakes, worked with the Sound team of Venom to understand and play the character to the T.

The production Sound Mixer Michael Koff faced a challenge while creating the signature 'Venom' voice. Koff and his sound team needed to find a practical way to make Venom's voice come to life during the filming to increase impact. They created individual files which made the voice spine-chilling and Tom Hardy would listen to this before every shot, helping him walk in the shoes of Venom.

Koff explained, "Tom Hardy would spend twenty to thirty minutes with us in sound every morning and go through the scene for that day, reading and recording Venom and all the characters in the scene. Then Tom would go to into hair and make-up to get ready for work, and then I and the playback operator would create all of the cues to playback on set for him."

This created an effective on-set reality, in that only Eddie could hear Venom's voice. Koff further explains, "By the time Tom walked on the set ready to roll, he felt like he had already rehearsed with the character of Venom talking in his ear."

