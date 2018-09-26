Tom Hardy is a real movie star, says Ruben Fleischer

hollywood

Director Ruben Fleischer talks about working with Tom Hardy in Venom

Tom Hardy

Director Ruben Fleischer had fun working with Tom Hardy on Venom, and says he is an "all-time great actor". Bringing one of the most enigmatic characters -- the lethal protector -- to the big screen, the film stars Hardy as Eddie Brock and as Venom.

"Tom is an all-time great actor, just so inherently talented and captivating on film. He's a real movie star, and he is in his prime right now, firing on all cylinders, and brings so much to every look, every moment, every detail, every word," Fleischer said in a statement to IANS.

"He's just really inspiring. And I think everybody on the crew is just fully invested in how he has chosen to realise Eddie Brock. And on top of all that, Tom is hilarious, and that was exactly what we needed to bring Venom to life for moviegoers," he added.

Venom was created in 1988 by Marvel Comics. The character made his big screen debut more than a decade ago in Sam Raimi's Spider-Man 3, where he was portrayed by Topher Grace. The movie is intended to be the first film in Sony's Marvel Universe.

Venom also stars Michelle Williams, Riz Ahmed, Scott Haze and Reid Scott. It follows the popular Marvel anti-hero as he transforms from a go-getter journalist to powerful alien symbiote. Sony Pictures India is bringing the film to the country. The film will release in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu on October 5.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Edited by mid-day online desk with inputs from IANS