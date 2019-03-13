Tom Holland might collaborate with Russo Brothers on non-Marvel movie

hollywood

Spider-man actor Tom Holland may be seen in the Russo Brothers' next and we can't wait to see what the director duo has in store for us with their non-Marvel movie

Tom Holland

Tom Holland is in negotiations to star in Russo Brothers' next non-Marvel directorial Cherry. The project will be Anthony and Joe Russo's first directorial after the release of their upcoming Marvel tentpole Avengers: Endgame. Cherry will also mark their reunion with Holland, who portrayed Spider-man in their last film Avengers: Infinity War.



The new film, an adaptation of Nico Walker's New York Times bestseller, will tell the true life story of the author, a former Army medic who returned from Iraq with extreme undiagnosed PTSD, fell into opioid addiction and began robbing banks. According to Variety, Walker was caught and convicted in 2011. He is scheduled to be released in 2020.



The script has been penned by Jessica Goldberg. The director duo will also produce the feature through their banner AGBO alongside Mike Larocca.

Besides Cherry, Tom Holland has quite a few film projects in the pipeline. He will be reprising his role as Spider-man in Avengers: Endgame, and has Spider-man: Far From Home, Spies In Disguise, and Chaos Walking also up for release this year.

Also read: Tom Holland and Zendaya wrap Spider-Man: Far From Home

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever