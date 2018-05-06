Ton-up Asad Shafiq leads Pakistan's charge in UK

Asad Shafiq made a hundred as several Pakistan batsmen spent valuable time in the middle ahead of Test matches against Ireland and England



Asad Shafiq

Asad Shafiq made a hundred as several Pakistan batsmen spent valuable time in the middle ahead of Test matches against Ireland and England. At stumps on the second day of four, Pakistan were 357 for seven in reply to Northamptonshire's first innings 259 in their warm-up match at Wantage Road.

Shafiq was 135 not out, with Haris Sohail having made 79 and Babar Azam 57. Pakistan provide the opposition when Ireland make their Test debut in a match starting in Malahide, near Dublin, on Friday and they return across the Irish Sea for a two-Test series against England.

Catch up on all the latest T20 news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever