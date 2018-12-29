Ton-up Latham, Nicholls give Kiwis 659-run lead against SL

cricket

New Zealand, who led by 74 on the first innings, declared their second innings on Day Three in Christchurch at 585 for four with Latham scoring 176 to go with his unbeaten 264 in the drawn first Test

Henry Nicholls

Centuries from Tom Latham and Henry Nicholls put New Zealand in line for a defining victory over Sri Lanka yesterday in the second Test with a 659-run second innings lead and the tourists losing early wickets in their record chase.

New Zealand, who led by 74 on the first innings, declared their second innings on Day Three in Christchurch at 585 for four with Latham scoring 176 to go with his unbeaten 264 in the drawn first Test.

Nicholls was not out on a career best 162 with healthy contributions from Jeet Raval (74) and Colin de Grandhomme (71 not out). Sri Lanka at stumps were 24 for two with Dinesh Chandimal on 14 and Kusal Menis on six. Victory for New Zealand would give them a fourth consecutive series win for the first time after wins over the West Indies, England and Pakistan in the past year.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever