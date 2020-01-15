Ton-up Pranay takes SVIS into Giles Shield final

Pranay Kapadia's unbeaten 128 and a fifer by pacer Aayush Vaity helped Swami Vivekanand International School (Borivli) beat Anjuman-I-Islam Allana (CST) by virtue of a first innings lead on Day Two of the MSSA-organised U-14 Giles Shield semi-final at Parsee Gymkhana on Tuesday.

Resuming on 216-8, the Anjuman lads could only add nine runs to their overnight total before Aayush claimed the remaining two wickets to bundle out the CST school for 225.

In reply, off-spinner Mann Bhanushali provided Anjuman an early breakthrough, dismissing SVIS opener Krishna Patil for one. However, a second wicket stand of 164 between opener Krish Kanawde (75) and Pranay put the Borivli school in command as they ended the day at 232-6. Spinner Aryan Chauhan claimed two wickets for the CST side, while tweakers Mann, Manas Mukadam and Sujit Dalvi picked one wicket each.

Meanwhile, on Day One of the second semi-final at Oval Maidan, VN Sule Guruji English (Dadar) dismissed defending champions Al Barkaat MMI (Kurla) for 168, thanks to five-wicket haul by off-spinner Rehan Hoble. Laksh Shinde (52 not out) and Sunny Singh (48) were the top-scorers for the Kurla school. Besides Rehan, Parth Ankolikar and Ishan Ghadhigaonkar claimed two wickets each for the Dadar side, while Arya Pandit picked one wicket. In reply, VN Sule Guruji were 25-2 at stumps with Al-Barkaat's left-arm spinner Kavya Gori claiming both wickets.

