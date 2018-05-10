Tony Leung thinks Monster Hunt 2 director Raman Hui is kind and 'child-like'!

Monster Hunt 2 actor Tony Leung gets candid in an interview



Tony Leung

You have been taking a break from dramas to make comedies, starting with see you tomorrow in 2016. So how was your break on the set of Monster Hunt 2?

I remember doing overnight shoots for the first two weeks. It was December, Christmas time. It was minus-10 to minus-20 deg C every night and the shoot was in the streets. Wah, I was freezing. As a southerner, I'm not used to that kind of cold northern weather. That was hard. Other than that, it was a happy shoot for all of us. Because the director is so nice, a good person. I think he's a kind, child-like person.

There is a saying that "dying is easy, comedy is hard". Was being funny hard for you?

It's difficult. I have to find it funny because I don't know what other people's standards are. Sometimes, in a scene in a drama, when I make myself shed tears, those are my feelings. I think if your feelings are true, the audience will feel them. So when it's comedy, at least you have to find it funny first.

What comedies do you like?

I like inspirational comedies. When I was young - I don't know if you've seen it - in the 1970s there was a Japanese drama called Oretachi No Tabi (Our Trip), about three young men. After seeing it, you'll feel, "There's hope! Work hard!” I like that. I don't like the sad, dark type.

