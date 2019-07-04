Too bad Pak, you cannot play the victim card

opinion

Tamidst analysis and comment over India making it to the semi-finals in the World Cup, former Pakistan captain Waqar Younis questioned the Indian cricket team's 'sportsmanship' after India's defeat by England left Pakistan's chances of making the semifinals slimmer than they were. Younis's questions came after some former Pakistan cricketers said that India might lose to England on purpose to oust Pakistan from the tournament.

In an instantaneous world, everybody seems to have become a cricket expert or at least every match warrants comment. It is time Pakistan looks into the mirror and takes onus for its performance in this World Cup rather than blame teams for lack of sportsmanship or whatever.

This is a cricket contest and every nation will do what it can to move up the order, to get to the semis or final or wherever next they have to move to. They will calculate and plan their progress with the tactical guile of army generals. What do they say about sport, after all? It is war, minus the shooting.

It is inane of Pak to expect India to play a certain way and defeat teams making it incumbent on their traditional rival to strengthen Pakistan's chance of making the semi-final. India will play in the manner best suited for them. Spinning conspiracy theories for an uneven run at the World Cup and hoping to get back at India because of the humiliating decimation in the earlier match is laughable. To pretend that India shivers and quivers to meet you again on the field, even more so. Pakistan, your abysmal show against India and the crushing defeat must still hurt. Yet, you cannot put salve on those wounds pretending to be the victim, deliberately and maliciously hard done by India.

Tough luck Pak, progress through the World Cup on your own steam.

