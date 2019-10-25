Too big or too bold

Who doesn't love slipping into a snug overlarge sweatshirt? Actor Malaika Arora took the concept to the next level when she wore an oversized dress, not longer than a sweatshirt, with zigzag power sleeves. But not everyone can pull off this combination, warns city-based stylist Anjali Sharma, "You can drown in the wrong type of overlarge outfits or end up looking awkward. Add power sleeves to the equation and you have to take your arms' tonality into account. It's tricky," she says. Well, we tell you how you can best pull off this look.

Oval

A suit will suit you best. Pick a slightly fitting bottom and a larger coat/jacket — it shouldn't be a bomber jacket.

Choose power sleeves that begin at the elbow — tassels, fringes, solid layers work. Avoid ruffles and organza.

If you must wear a dress, pick one in a darker shade that reaches your knees at least. Make sure it cinches slightly at the waist, or use a thin belt for that effect as this cuts the flow of the outfit and it doesn't look too baggy. Pair this with heels.

With a dress, you can have extended split flutter sleeves that start at the shoulders. Don't wear off-shouldered dresses, one- or puffed balloon sleeves.

Hourglass

Opt for something short if you are shorter than 5'6" or you won't stand out in your outfit, even if you have a body that can pull off something that's XXL.

Avoid power sleeves where your hands won't be visible, even if it's a tasseled variant.

For options below the knee, opt for sleeves that don't taper. Best to go with a ruffled option at the shoulder and leave your arms bare. Also, avoid dull solid variants of white, grey, mustard and olive. Bling works well, and you can match it with your eye make-up.

If the outfit is loose around the neck, tie your hair up in a sleek ponytail for a party or casual outing. For a formal affair, make a sleek bun.

Don't wear a belt unless it's a broad one.

Rectangle

Layers work best if you are opting for a short style but ensure either your outfit or your sleeves are layered, not both. You can also pick a printed dress or baggy pants and a power-sleeved top.

For long dresses, pick something with a slit to show off your legs, and do up the top half with short or long layered flutter sleeves or exaggerated elbow bishop sleeves. A solid long option is better, as that doesn't take away from the sleeves.

Heels are a must — pumps in the same shade, black or nude gel well with the outfit.

Avoid a messy hair-do. If you wish to leave your hair open, use some hairspray or wax.

