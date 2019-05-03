Too cool for school

things-to-do

With Student of the Year 2 set to hit screens next week, we get experts to decode the back-to-school fashion trend that won't make you look like a fifth grader

Ananya Panday, Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria in The Jawaani Song from SOTY 2

In 1995, Amy Heckerling gave us Clueless aka the film that made us gasp in awe every time rich kid Cher (Alicia Silverstone) flipped her hair and strutted her way through school in plaid. Two decades later, it is safe to say that the movie’s costumes were as iconic as its storyline. Even with its unrealistic plot and the incessant buzz around it, it is hard to predict if Karan Johar's Student of the Year series will become a cult classic. As the sequel releases next week, in the true spirit of the film, we get experts to decode the back-to-school look that will always be a classic.

Play dress up

Even though the look is relatively easy to pull off, there's plenty of scopes to get it dead wrong. "You don't want to look like a 14-year-old at a kiddie party. An overload of plastic accessories can easily give you that appearance," stylist Sabina Halder cautions. Given the hot weather, Halder recommends a slew of elements that one can incorporate into their outfit to bring in the school vibe — including hoodies (cropped or full-length), tracks, sneakers, boxy T-shirts, jersey shorts, calf socks, or suspenders, and of course, generous amounts of plaid (a shirt, jacket or high-waist bottoms). "This look tends to be more tomboyish than androgynous. And in summer, you must opt for loose clothing to be comfortable. But the rule is to stick to one or two of these elements at the most, or else you will overdo it," she says.

Merry poplins: Heading to a party? Pick a flared boxy dress and layer it with a loose poplin shirt that you can tie. Pair it with espadrilles or trainers and wear a headscarf. Men could also tuck their tie inside the shirt. Opt for solid colours. Neon is in vogue.

Suave and formal: Plaid, pleated high-waist skirts are a great option for women while men can wear plaid trousers coupled with suspenders — these work well if you want to appear taller. Men should avoid low-waist denims and show off more of their ankle.

Put the bling on

For jewellery designer Shaheen Abbas, style is subjective but some things never go out of vogue — like hoops. "Whether you're in your teens, 20s or 30s, there’s no right or wrong with them. It helps you achieve instant glam," she says.



Shaheen Abbas



Right size, right time: If you’re going out for a party, try oversized hoops which make you look sexy. For brunch, lunch or a day in college, small- to medium-sized hoops will suffice. Threaded hoops also work for these occasions and aren’t "in your face".

Hand model: Stack a set of bracelets or rings together. Men can opt for a more macho version of the same. Also choose belt bags that will free up your hand.



Ananya Panday pulls off the no make-up look

Personal touch: Neck pieces carrying your initials add a nice touch to the overall back-to-school look.

No make-up make-up

Perhaps a more realistic element in SOTY 2 is its relaxed make-up look, which make-up artiste Ojas Rajani says calls for a pink and peaches theme. "Keeping in mind the fact that young people may not have the time for professional make-up I would highly recommend lip stains [a long-wear alternative to lipsticks] as well as cheek stains that give a dewy look with its balm-like texture. This is also suitable for people with acne as you avoid layers of make-up," Rajani tells us.

Lose the weight: Avoid foundation and choose a tinted moisturiser or sunscreen instead. If you have Rosacea, an oily T-zone or face, use a mattifying powder. For the eyes, just pick a turquoise or blue kajal, or jet black volumnising mascara



Anushka Sharma, in oversized hoops

Do it yourself: On a budget? Use beetroot juice as a lip and cheek stain. It’s long-lasting. Go wavy with the hair. When it’s slightly wet, use scrunchies to tie it up in sections and then remove it when it’s dry so you get the effect sans styling products. Men can try the slick-back hairstyle, which is achieved by wetting the hair occasionally. But if you don’t wish to wash your hair often, use dry shampoo.

