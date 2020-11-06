Too hot to handle! Kashmera Shah soars the temperature with a black monokini photoshoot

Krushna Abhishek is under fire for sharing a sultry picture of actor wife, Kashmera Shah. A section of netizens was not exactly amused by what the actor-comedian wrote alongside. "When you have biryani at home, why will you want dal makhani outside?" He also lauded her for her weight loss. Netizens were displeased with the 'objective' comparison and trolled Abhishek. Knowing Kash, she would not care.

Kashmera Shah also shared a BTS video on social media. Some people appreciated the actress' bold avatar while many found it offensive. On the other hand, husband Krushna Abhishek appreciated the actress' sultry avatar and shared it on social media.

On the professional front, Kashmera Shah turned director for Marne Bhi Do Yaaro, starring hubby Krushna. In an interview earlier, the actress shared, "It was not a conscious effort to make a comedy. It's just that I think funny and I write funny and that's how 'Marne Bhi Do Yaaron' came about. Actually, the title of the film was suggested by our cinematographer Neelaabh Kaul, and we all loved it because it goes well with the concept."

Kashmera said that failure has taught her more than her success. "Failure is part of life. My failures have taught me more than my successes. So, it is important to fall and it is equally important to fall and rise," she explained.

