Too much to handle for Katrina Kaif?

Katrina Kaif might prefer to keep to herself on the Da-Bangg The Tour: Reloaded in Dubai as girl gang will be keen on getting Salman Khan's attention

Katrina Kaif can't wait to set foot in her favourite city, Dubai, for the Da-Bangg The Tour: Reloaded. The actor will accompany Salman Khan for a show on March 15. Kat has been sharing news about the gala on Instagram. Sonakshi Sinha, Jacqueline Fernandez and Daisy Shah are also part of the troupe.

When they toured the US and Canada last year, buzz was that Kat would maintain her distance from the girl gang. Considering everyone was keen on getting Sallu's attention, it was tough for Kat to handle. She preferred to keep to herself. Will the story repeat in Dubai as well?

On the work front, Katrina Kaif is currently shooting for Bharat alongside Salman Khan. Katrina's Instagram account is flooded with pictures from the sets. Salman Khan will be seen sporting five different looks spanning over 60 years, including a crucial part which will showcase the actor in his late 20s, looking much leaner and younger. Including stellar performers like Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Disha Patani, Tabu, and Sunil Grover, the Ali Abbas Zafar directorial boasts of an ensemble cast promising power-packed performances. Bharat is produced by Atul Agnihotri's Reel Life Production Pvt. Ltd and Bhushan Kumar's T-Series releasing Eid 2019.

