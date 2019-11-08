Toofan: Farhan Akhtar injures his hand, refuses to stop shooting

Farhan Akhtar is a multitalented star. On one hand, Farhan is an actor with no pause button and on the other; he is an intense actor who lives every character he portrays. To get into the skin of the character for his upcoming movie Toofan, Farhan has undergone a body transformation and is also undertaking special boxing lessons by professional boxers.

Farhan underwent a hand injury during one of his training sessions. Despite the injury, he was keen on continuing the training and keeping the focus high, rather than taking any break. Seeing the high spirited Farhan, the trainers were compelled to let him continue his training but kept a keen eye on his hand movement to keep the momentum going. This injury did not dither his spirit, rather it boosted him to perform better.

Farhan raises the bar high for himself with every project he takes on. It is his commitment to his craft that has propelled Farhan, to becoming one of the most sought after actors of the industry. He is an inveterate entertainer.

After acing the role of an athlete in Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, the actor is all set to step into the boxing ring for Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra directorial Toofan which is an Excel Entertainment production in association with ROMP pictures and will be hitting the screens on October 2, 2020. The film will clash with as many as three films- Vicky Kaushal's Sardar Udham Singh, John Abraham's Satyameva Jayate 2 and Tiger Shroff's Rambo.

