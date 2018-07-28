Took citizenship of Antigua to expand business: Mehul Choksi

Choksi said there was no truth in the allegations levelled by the Indian government

Fugitive diamantaire Mehul Choksi, allegedly involved in over $2-billion Punjab National Bank scam, claims he had taken Antigua citizenship last year to expand his business, as the passport of the Caribbean nation provides visa-free travel to 132 countries, local media in Antigua reported. In a statement issued by his attorney David Dorsett, Choksi said there was no truth in the allegations levelled by the Indian government.

"I lawfully applied to be registered as a citizen of Antigua and Barbuda under the Citizenship by Investment Program. During the course of my application, I did all that was lawfully required of me to do. My application for citizenship was in due course approved," the statement published in the newspaper said.

Choksi had taken the citizenship of Antigua in November 2017, and oath of allegiance on January 15 this year. "My application was motivated by my desire to expand my business interest in the Caribbean and to obtain visa-free travel access to 130 or so countries," the statement said, adding that he was in the United States in January 2018 for medical treatment. "Having received treatment I am still in a state convalescence. That being the case I have decided to reside in Antigua and Barbuda," it read.

USD 2bn

Estimated value of the Punjab National Bank scam

132

Countries Antigua citizenship gives visa-free access to

