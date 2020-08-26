Toothbrush safety during COVID-19

The novel coronavirus has ravaged most countries worldwide. People are looking for ways to protect themselves and their loved ones from contracting the disease. Mumbai's top dentist, Dr. Namrata Jadwani Takhtani, gives us tips on maintaining toothbrush hygiene during the pandemic.

She recommends practicing proper toothbrush hygiene during this pandemic, as most patients are asymptomatic in the initial phase of the COVID-19. It's crucial to avoid spreading the disease while protecting the family members from contracting the coronavirus infection.

Isolate your toothbrush just like you would isolate yourself if you were infected. Avoid storing your toothbrush side-by-side in one holder with other toothbrushes, storing it separately in an individual toothbrush holder, or keeping it in your drawer. Ensure that it does not come into contact with any other toothbrushes.

Always wash your hands thoroughly with soap before and after using your toothbrush or flossing your teeth.

Disinfect your toothbrush's handle after use with a good disinfectant. This can be a diluted household bleach solution or alcohol sanitizers with at least 70% alcohol.

Do not share your toothbrush with anyone, as toothbrushes can still have some germs even when you think you have cleaned it well. If you have children in the house, have a different-colored toothbrush for each child to ensure they only use theirs and supervise the younger ones when brushing their teeth.

Avoid sharing your toothpaste with anyone, as it can lead to contamination. If you have to share, ensure that the tube's tip does not touch your toothbrush – use a cotton swab to transfer the toothpaste from the tube to your toothbrush.

If you fall sick, replace your toothbrush with a new one to reduce the risk of falling sick again.

Dr. Namrata believes that following these simple tips will reduce the probability of the COVID-19 virus spreading through toothbrushes.

A Master of Dental Surgery in Prosthodontics, Dr. Namrata started her private practice - The Smylist in 2016. She combines skill with technology, innovation, traditional procedures, and an optimal level of patient care to deliver the best care to her clients and eliminate dental phobia. A gold medalist MDS and a Women Achiever's Awardee, Dr. Namrata, has given multiple dental awareness lectures in various organizations such as the Rotary Club.

