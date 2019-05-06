Top budget smartphones you can buy on Amazon Summer Sale

science-technology

To help you make the right choice we have gone ahead and shortlisted our picks for top phones

Representational image

The Indian Smartphone industry has evolved to a great extent in a couple of years. This year, mobile companies have introduced lucrative mobile phones powered with high-end features, higher megapixel cameras coupled with a large battery. The market is crowded with models with varied specifications and choosing the right one can be difficult for a buyer. But, not anymore! Your search for best budget phones ends here. To help you make the right choice we have gone ahead and shortlisted our picks for top phones.

1) Redmi 6 Pro

The brand new model from the trustable Redmi brand comes with a powerful 4000 mAh lithium-polymer battery and Android v8.1 Oreo operating system with 2GHz Qualcomm. The 5.84-inch smartphone comes with a dual 12MP+5MP rear camera with Sony and Samsung sensors. It has a 64 GB storage expandable up to 256GB with a dedicated slot. Redmi 6 Pro comes for a discounted price of Rs 9,999. Shop it here

2) Redmi 6A

The budgetary smartphone is loaded with a lot of strong features. It features a 5.45-inch HD display which exhibits a screen resolution of 720 x 1,440 pixels. It runs on Android v8.1 Oreo operating system and gets its required power from a 3,000 mAh Lithium-Ion battery. On the camera department, this phone flashes 13 MP primary camera and 5 MP front camera. You can buy Redmi 6A for a discounted price of Rs 5,999. Shop it here

3) Xiaomi Mi A2

Xiaomi Mi A2 comes with a 5.99-inch HD display which delivers a screen resolution of 1,080 x 2,160 pixels. Mi A2 is driven by Android v8.1 Oreo operating system with 2.2GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 octa-core processor and 4GB RAM. The device is armed with dual primary cameras which have 12MP and 20MP resolutions lenses, while for selfie lovers the device has powerful 20 MP front-facing camera. A 64GB non-expandable internal memory is available in the device so that you can store an unlimited number of images, songs, etc. Xiaomi Mi A2 comes for a discounted price of Rs 10,999. Shop it here

4) Redmi Y2

The Xiaomi Redmi Y2 is a budget smartphone from Redmi that boasts a 5.99-inch HD display. The phone comes loaded with Android v8.1 Oreo operating system with 1.3GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor and 3080mAH lithium-polymer battery. The phone also features 64GB internal memory expandable up to 128GB and 12MP+5MP dual rear camera with 16MP front-facing camera. Redmi Y2 comes for a discounted price of Rs 9,999. Shop it here

5) Honor 8X

Honor 8X is the latest in the 'X' line of smartphone that has always been catering to the budget-friendly Indian markets. Honor 8X sports a 6.3-inch HD display and 64GB internal memory expandable up to 400GB. Operating on an Android Oreo v8.1+EMUI v8.2 operating system with 2.2GHz Kirin 710 octa-core processor the phone is armed with 3750mAH lithium-polymer battery. On the camera department, this phone has 20MP + 2MP dual primary cameras while the front camera is 16MP. Honor 8X comes at an affordable price of Rs 12,999. Shop it here

6) Realme U1

The 'Proud to be Young' smartphone comes in a mid-range price which can be afforded by the users easily. It features a 6.3-inch display and runs on Android v8.1 (Oreo) operating system. As far as the battery is concerned it has 3500 mAh powerful source of energy. Onboard storage is at 32 GB with the option to expand the memory upto 256 GB. For photography, it has been provided with the dual rear setup having 13MP + 2MP lenses and 25MP lens front camera. Realme U1 comes at an affordable price of Rs 8,999. Shop it here

7) Vivo Y83 Pro

The dynamic Vivo Y83 Pro flaunts a large 6.2-inch display. The Vivo Y83 Pro packs a 3260mAh battery inside. It offers an internal storage of 64GB expandable up to 256 GB. It is equipped with Android v8.1 Nougat Funtouch OS 4.0 operating system with 2GHz Helio P22 MediaTek octa-core processor. It provides great performance with the 4GB RAM. Vivo Y83 Pro comes for a discounted price of Rs 11,990. Shop it here

8) Honor 8C

The Honor 8C comes with a 6.26 inches 19:9 Full View Notch Display for Immersive video playing and gaming experience. It is equipped with 4000mAh battery providing up to 2 days backup on Full charge. Honor 8C is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 chipset, with 4GB RAM + 64GB storage. It runs on Android 8.0 Oreo out of the box, with Huawei's EMUI 8.2 skin on top. It has a 13+2MP dual AI camera with features like AI screen recognition and better low-light photography. Honor 8C comes for a discounted price of Rs 9,999. Shop it here

9) Huawei Y9 2019

HUAWEI Y9 2019 smartphone has 6.5" Hyper View Full Display with a 19.5:9 ultra-clear notch screen. The Kirin 710 processor is great for high performance, multi-tasking, and low power consumption. Its 4000 mAh battery dual front (16MP + 2MP) and rear (13MP + 2MP) camera is useful for low-light photography and Hand-held night mode. It is armed with 4GB RAM + 64GB ROM memory with expandable up to 400 GB with a Micro SD memory card that gives you the freedom to transition between multiple apps. Huawei Y9 2019 comes at an affordable price of Rs 13,999. Shop it here

Don't wait any longer to upgrade your 'mobile phone' one of these 'smart phones'.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates