Top 10 most powerful Hollywood actresses on Television

The ferocious female force has taken over the world of television in the past few years. The protagonist is no longer just a damsel in distress who yearns to be rescued, she has climbed the mountains and dived into the ocean; she has matched the steps with every man and rather gave them a run for their money. Women, in real life, derive inspiration from many places, one such impetus being television. Let's appreciate the strong female leads who were a constant reminder for every woman to stay headstrong.

From the many things that they have taught us, their multifaceted excellence and relatability added them to our favorites list.

Mandy Moore as Rebecca Pearson –This is Us

Moore juggles the character across four decades, from a young woman first meeting the love of her life, to the mother of teenagers, and then a 60-something widow remarried to her husband's best friend. Through all this she has been the silent crusader who had to shoulder the burden of keeping the family together.

Viola Davis as Annalise Keating- How to get away with murder

Viola's character as Annalise Keating is unlike any other character one has ever seen, Annalise is introduced as a high-profile criminal defense attorney and law professor at Middleton University who maintains social prestige and navigates through a complex personality. Annalise is a self-sufficient and confident woman who after coming back from jail builds her life back again from ground up.

Reese Witherspoon as Madeline Mackenzie- Big Little Lies

Madeline is as witty as she is caring. She is awe of her daughters and her friends and believes in nurturing her relationships. Often with her snarky comments she has instilled the need to be outspoken in today's time.

Taraji P Henson as Cookie Lyon- Empire

When we talk about Cookie Lyon, it's the bad that makes her good. She indeed is one tough cookie. Her criminal past and her jail time make her a fascinating character of the sort not many female TV characters are permitted to embody.

Daenerys Targaryen, Arya Stark, Sansa Stark and Brienne of Tarth- Game of Thrones

The women in Game of thrones have proved themselves over and over again in the world full of men, they have fought mentally and physically to survive and conquer, refusing to be a victim of circumstance. Be it Arya's warrior approach or Brienne's unconventional appearance, they have shattered all the should-bes that surround womanhood and defied pseudo-requirements of femininity. Daenerys and Sansa have time and again proved themselves and shattered pre conceived notion about being bleak or submissive. Game of thrones airs in India on Star World

Evan Rachel Wood as Dolores Abernathy- Westworld

Dolores is a sentient robot known as a "host." Dolores doesn't know about her robot origins, however. She thinks she's as human as anyone else. Dolores was built to be a prototypical "girl next door" and occasionally a damsel in distress too. She's kind, reserved, and optimistic about the world. However, Dolores is more intelligent and observant than she lets on and with her petite exterior she lives up to the being a true definition of beauty with brains.

Rachel Brosnahan as Miriam Maisel- Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

A charismatic Jewish housewife who, having been left by her husband, pursues a career as a stand-up comedian in 1950s New York City. She is quick-witted and verbal, observant, and very thoughtful and paves her way through a profession which was only meant to be for men or odd looking women. Her exemplary performance and zeal encourages every woman to persue their passion and break through the clutter.

Millie Bobby Brown as Eleven - Stranger Things

Jane "El" Hopper (born Jane Ives), better known as Eleven, is a main protagonist in the show, Raised in Hawkins National Laboratory and completely deprived of socialization, Eleven was timid, socially withdrawn and extremely cautious of other people. However, she became fiercely protective and showed unyielding loyalty towards those who cared for her. Her vocabulary might fall short of words but her actions are heroic enough to make their own stance.

Allison Janey as Bonnie- Mom

Bonnie is synonymous to evolution, she is a character with whom you takes time to fall in love but once you do, there is no turning back. She is atypical mom who comes across as a child more often and breaks the norm of motherhood being depicted a certain way. She seems indifferent but has a heart of gold. In her late forties, she is still evolving and constantly trying to better her life with a great touch of humor.

Julia Roberts as Heidi Bergman- Homecoming

Heidi Bergman was a caseworker and is employed at the Homecoming Transitional Support Center, a secret government facility. In present day, she is a waitress at Fat Morgan's in Florida. As a caseworker, Heidi is professional in her work environment, treating her clients in a kind, serious manner. While she has reservations about the ethics of her role at Homecoming, she is a diligent worker for her organization. Trying to figure out her feet, she never looks out of purpose and is driven.

